Guntersville First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School July 9-12. Special Morning pre/school VBS for children ages 3 yrs to rising kindergarten 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nighttime VBS for children ages 3 yrs to rising 5th graders 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register online at www.gfmuc.net or call…
The Guntersville City School Board is looking at an unexpected expense of about $120,000 to replace the gym floor at Guntersville High School.
The first phase of Wes and Jordana Long's River Rocks Plantation development on Wyeth Drive is nearing completion. Plans are in the works for two more phases as soon as the Longs can get before the City Planning Commission and get their site plan approved.
A strong storm blew through Guntersville Monday and it showed just what might have happened if the storm had hit the HydroFest boat races.
Here is next week’s senior menu for July 2 through July 6. The Senior Center will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July on Wednesday.
Things are happening fast for Ace Aeronautics, the company building a facility at the Guntersville Airport to refurbish Blackhawk helicopters …
Welcome to the Advertiser-Gleam’s annual Community Snapshots special publication.
I’ve had people over the years ask me how a rural county in North Alabama like Marshall became so diverse in industry and economic development.
The Guntersville City School Board is looking at an unexpected expense of about $120,000 to replace the gym floor at Guntersville High School.
The Guntersville High volleyball team is selling fireworks in a huge stand in the Guntersville Walmart parking lot.
Black bears were rarely seen in Marshall County in the modern age, until the past two weeks when the darn things seem to be showing up everywhere.
The Guntersville Wildcats held a 7-on-7 football tournament on Thursday.
Near the judges’ stand, the Guntersville Lake HydroFest Southern Cup sat behind the media tent near the beach for the opening ceremonies of Hy…
After the opening ceremonies of HydroFest, I waited on transportation to take me over to the pit area. This was the highlight of my day, but M…
For those who attend the concert, there will be five parking lots open for your convenience. They are within walking distance of both the conc…
Guntersville High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 6. Prior to their game with cross-town rival Douglas, which they won 51-0, the Wildcats held their annual parade through downtown.