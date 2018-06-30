News

Announcements - June 30

Guntersville First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School July 9-12. Special Morning pre/school VBS for children ages 3 yrs to rising kindergarten 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nighttime VBS for children ages 3 yrs to rising 5th graders 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register online at www.gfmuc.net or call…

River Rocks Plantation is Rocking Along

  • By Anthony Campbell
The first phase of Wes and Jordana Long's River Rocks Plantation development on Wyeth Drive is nearing completion. Plans are in the works for two more phases as soon as the Longs can get before the City Planning Commission and get their site plan approved.

Senior Menus for July 2-July 6

Here is next week’s senior menu for July 2 through July 6. The Senior Center will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July on Wednesday.

Ace Aero: The Sky’s the Limit

Things are happening fast for Ace Aeronautics, the company building a facility at the Guntersville Airport to refurbish Blackhawk helicopters …

G'ville High Gym Floor Needs Replacing

The Guntersville City School Board is looking at an unexpected expense of about $120,000 to replace the gym floor at Guntersville High School.

8th Year for Wildcat Fireworks

The Guntersville High volleyball team is selling fireworks in a huge stand in the Guntersville Walmart parking lot.

Waiting for the Storms

After the opening ceremonies of HydroFest, I waited on transportation to take me over to the pit area. This was the highlight of my day, but M…

Wilburn Moore

Wilburn C. Moore of Trinity died Thursday, June 27, 2018, at h…

Ken Owens

Kenneth Loyd Owens of Birmingham, formerly of Marshall County,…

Leslyn Banks

Leslyn Demetrius Banks of Gadsden, formerly of Guntersville, p…

Laureen Coby

Laureen Smith Coby of Guntersville passed away on Friday, June…

Jeffrey Pearce

Jeffrey Lynn Pearce, 59, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 201…

Trudy Clark

Mrs. Gertrude "Trudy" Ellen Bouldin Clark, 94, passed away on …